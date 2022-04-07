Cwm LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 313,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 548,503 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.