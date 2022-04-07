Cwm LLC Makes New $9.45 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $176.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.36. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.90 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

