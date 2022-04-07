Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ARKW stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

