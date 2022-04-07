Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOS. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after buying an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 49.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 217.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.