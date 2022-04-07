Cwm LLC Takes $8.53 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 303,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,038 shares of company stock worth $355,413. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

