Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.16 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.30 and its 200 day moving average is $284.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

