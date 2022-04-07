Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,517,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

