Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 850,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,048 shares of company stock worth $4,866,399 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

