D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 653 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,315,000 after buying an additional 83,114 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $56.82.

