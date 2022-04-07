D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $252,976,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

