D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67.

