D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

