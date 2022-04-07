D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 41,140 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $902.32 million, a PE ratio of -276.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

