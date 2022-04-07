D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.69%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

