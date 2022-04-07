D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 35 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $234,005,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $341.86. 111,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

