Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.02. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 9,737 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

