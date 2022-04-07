Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.10. 63,068,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,226,359. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.36 and its 200-day moving average is $370.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

