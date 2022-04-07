Daniel J. Castillo Sells 20,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JELD opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

