Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

LIVN stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

