Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.
LIVN stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
