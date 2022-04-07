Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN stock opened at €50.65 ($55.66) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

