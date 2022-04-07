DAOventures Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 40% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $376,300.42 and $8,222.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007225 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

