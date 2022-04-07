Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

