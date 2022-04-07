DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.82 Million

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1.82 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00042598 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.