David A. Duffield Sells 209,657 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.