David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.24. 2,336,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,967. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $3,228,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

