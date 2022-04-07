DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

