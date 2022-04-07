DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DBVT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 21,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,053. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

