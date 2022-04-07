Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $81.54. 7,068,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

