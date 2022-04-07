Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,764,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $16.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.26. 438,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.41 and a 200 day moving average of $581.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

