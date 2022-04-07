Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.