Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 500,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,480. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average is $148.58.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

