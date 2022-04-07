Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 150,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.31. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

