Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $135.05 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 479,904,361 coins and its circulating supply is 476,215,011 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

