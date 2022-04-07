Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 1.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.35. Approximately 4,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The company has a market cap of C$52.78 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.05.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

