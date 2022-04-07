Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 1.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.35. Approximately 4,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.
The company has a market cap of C$52.78 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.05.
About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)
