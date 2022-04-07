DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $0.23

DeHive (DHV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $193,457.08 and $81,005.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.97 or 0.07416805 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.33 or 1.00107937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

