Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($87.91) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €44.94 ($49.38) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

