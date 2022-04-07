Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

