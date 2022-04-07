Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.33

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 292866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $833.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

