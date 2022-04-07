Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.44 ($12.57) and traded as high as €11.95 ($13.13). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €11.81 ($12.97), with a volume of 8,008,604 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.88 and a 200-day moving average of €11.45.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)
Further Reading
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.