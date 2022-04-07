Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.97.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

