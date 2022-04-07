Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,109 ($80.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,717.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

