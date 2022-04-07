Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.01.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

