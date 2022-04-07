Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €33.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TRATF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. Traton has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

