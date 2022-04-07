Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) to “Buy”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

