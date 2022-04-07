Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.75 ($44.78).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €24.50 ($26.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.36. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $780.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.