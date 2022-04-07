Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.75 ($44.78).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €24.50 ($26.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.36. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $780.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

About NORMA Group (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.