Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($186.81) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).

SIX2 opened at €121.90 ($133.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

