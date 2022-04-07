Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €7.40 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been given a €7.40 ($8.13) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €5.10 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of €10.88 ($11.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.35.
About SGL Carbon (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.