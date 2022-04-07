Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €7.40 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been given a €7.40 ($8.13) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €5.10 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of €10.88 ($11.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.35.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

About SGL Carbon (Get Rating)

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.