Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.83 ($26.19).

DTE opened at €17.61 ($19.35) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.56.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

