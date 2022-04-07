Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 285,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.