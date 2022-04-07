DFSocial Gaming Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,175.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $390,512.95 and approximately $4,175.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.